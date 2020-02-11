Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2020
During January, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.
1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
4. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure.
5. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on a system of inspections for the safe operation of Ro-Ro passenger ships and high-speed passenger craft in regular service and amending directive 2009/16/EC and repealing Council Directive 1999/35/EC (Directive EU 2017/2110)
Notes on the list of detentions
• Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
• Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
• Classification society. The list shows the classification society responsible for classing the ship only.
• Recognised organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state
• white (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State. *Deficiencies The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2020
Vessel Name: LIVA GRETA
GT: 851
IMO: 8801072
Flag: Lativa (white list)
Company: Liepajas Trading & Shipping Agency Ltd
Classification society: RINA
Recognised organisation: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 11th January 2020 at Birkenhead
Summary: Nine deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats
|Inoperative
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
Vessel Name: GLEN A
GT: 2827
IMO: 9015046
Flag: Panama (white list)
Company: Marmura Island Shipping Corp
Classification society: Isthmus Bureau of Shipping, S.A Recognised organisation: Isthmus Bureau of Shipping, S.A
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Isthmus Bureau of Shipping, S.A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Isthmus Bureau of Shipping, S.A
Date and place of detention: 24th January 2020 at Scunthorpe
Summary: Twelve deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|07115 – Fire-dampers
|Inoperative
|Yes
|01206 – Certificate of advanced fire-fighting
|Not as required
|Yes
|11125 – Embarkation arrangements rescue boats
|Inoperative
|Yes
|07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills)
|Lack of familiarity
|Yes
|18306 – Sleeping room, additional spaces
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: ZHENG ZHI
GT: 43951
IMO: 9596090
Flag: Panama (white list)
Company: Fujian Ocean Ship Management
Classification society: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Lloyds Register
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Lloyds Register
Date and place of detention: 31st December at Immingham
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|04114 – Emergency source of power – Emergency generator
|Inoperative
|Yes
Summary: Three deficiencies with one ground for detention
This vessel was released 3rd January 2020
Vessel Name: MBC DAISY
GT: 10154
IMO: 9609902
Flag: Italy (white listed)
Company: Mediterranean Bulk Holding L.T.D.
Classification society: RINA
Recognised organisation: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and place of detention: 10th December 2019 at Birkenhead
Summary: Twelve deficiencies with six grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|11110 – Stowage and provision of liferafts
|HRU improp. fitted
|Yes
|11112 – Launching arrangements for survival craft
|Inoperative
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|Yes
|18204 – Non-payment of wages
|Non-payment of wages
|Yes
|18313 – Cleanliness
|Dirty
|Yes
This vessel was released 3rd January 2020
Vessel Name: JIREH
GT: 743
IMO: 7112204
Flag: Nigeria (not listed)
Company: Norled AS
Classification society: None
Recognised organisation: None
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: None
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: None
Date and place of detention: 26th November 2019 at Portland
Summary: Twenty-two deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01140 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Missing
|Yes
|01106 – Document of Compliance (DOC/ISM)
|Missing
|Yes
|01107 – Safety Management Certificate (SMC/ISM)
|Missing
|Yes
|01199 – Other (Certificates)
|Other
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained 31st January 2020
Vessel Name: KUZMA MININ
GT: 16257
IMO: 7721263
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Murmansk Shipping Co
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 18th December 2018 at Falmouth
Summary: Thirteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Expired
|Yes
|18314 – Provisions quantity
|Insufficient
|Yes
|01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Expired
|Yes
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Survey out of window
|Yes
|10104 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio 9 (including exemption)
|Survey out of window
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10104 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|11104 – Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2020
