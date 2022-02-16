Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2022 under Paris MOU

During January, there were five new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.

1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.

4. All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.

Notes on the list of detentions:

• Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

• Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.

• Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.

• Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.

• White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.

• Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2022

Vessel Name: BREB COUNTESS

GT: 5630

IMO: 9421166

Flag: Portugal (white list)

Company: Briese Dry Cargo GmbH & Co KG

Classification society: DNV

Recognised organisation: DNV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV

Date and place of detention: 2nd January 2022 at Leith

Summary: Twenty deficiencies with one ground for detention

This vessel was still detained 31st January 2022

Vessel Name: ASTROL 4

GT: 6305

IMO: 9917517

Flag: Russian Federation (white list)

Company: SC Astrol LLC

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 8th January 2022 at Londonderry

Summary: One deficiency with one ground for detention

This vessel was released 14th January 2022

Vessel Name: BUXHANSA

GT: 25713

IMO: 9150195

Flag: Liberia (white list)

Company: NSB Niederelbe Schiffahrtsges

Classification society: DNV GL AS

Recognised organisation: DNV GL AS

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL AS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL AS

Date and place of detention: 11th January 2022 at London

Summary: Twenty- six deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was released 17th January 2022

Vessel Name: CATHARINA 11

GT: 71

IMO: 8433435

Flag: Netherlands (white list)

Company: Below ISM Convention size

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A Below convention size

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A Below convention size

Date and place of detention: 13th January 2022 at London

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention

This vessel was released 18th January 2022

Vessel Name: WALKER

GT: 1596

IMO: 9103972

Flag: Vanuatu (grey list)

Company: Weships Denizcilik Ve Tic As

Classification society: Polski Rejestr Statkow

Recognised organisation: Bulgarian Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Bulgarian Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Bulgarian Register of Shipping

Date and place of detention: 17th January 2022 at Teesport

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with one ground for detention

This vessel was released 22nd January 2022

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: HUNTETAL

GT: 2452

IMO: 9199139

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (white list)

Company: Interscan Schiffahrtsges mbH

Classification society: DNV

Recognised organisation: DNV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV

Date and place of detention: 27th December 2021 at Teesport

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with one ground for detention

This vessel was released 3rd January 2022

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (Not listed)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: NA

Recognised organisation: NA

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)

Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (White list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Sweden (White list)

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification society: Unclassed.

Recognised organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022

Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency