Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2022 under Paris MOU
During January, there were five new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.
1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
4. All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.
Notes on the list of detentions:
• Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
• Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.
• Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.
• Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.
• White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.
• Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2022
Vessel Name: BREB COUNTESS
GT: 5630
IMO: 9421166
Flag: Portugal (white list)
Company: Briese Dry Cargo GmbH & Co KG
Classification society: DNV
Recognised organisation: DNV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV
Date and place of detention: 2nd January 2022 at Leith
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with one ground for detention
This vessel was still detained 31st January 2022
Vessel Name: ASTROL 4
GT: 6305
IMO: 9917517
Flag: Russian Federation (white list)
Company: SC Astrol LLC
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 8th January 2022 at Londonderry
Summary: One deficiency with one ground for detention
This vessel was released 14th January 2022
Vessel Name: BUXHANSA
GT: 25713
IMO: 9150195
Flag: Liberia (white list)
Company: NSB Niederelbe Schiffahrtsges
Classification society: DNV GL AS
Recognised organisation: DNV GL AS
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL AS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL AS
Date and place of detention: 11th January 2022 at London
Summary: Twenty- six deficiencies with four grounds for detention
This vessel was released 17th January 2022
Vessel Name: CATHARINA 11
GT: 71
IMO: 8433435
Flag: Netherlands (white list)
Company: Below ISM Convention size
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A Below convention size
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A Below convention size
Date and place of detention: 13th January 2022 at London
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention
This vessel was released 18th January 2022
Vessel Name: WALKER
GT: 1596
IMO: 9103972
Flag: Vanuatu (grey list)
Company: Weships Denizcilik Ve Tic As
Classification society: Polski Rejestr Statkow
Recognised organisation: Bulgarian Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Bulgarian Register of Shipping
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Bulgarian Register of Shipping
Date and place of detention: 17th January 2022 at Teesport
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with one ground for detention
This vessel was released 22nd January 2022
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: HUNTETAL
GT: 2452
IMO: 9199139
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (white list)
Company: Interscan Schiffahrtsges mbH
Classification society: DNV
Recognised organisation: DNV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV
Date and place of detention: 27th December 2021 at Teesport
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with one ground for detention
This vessel was released 3rd January 2022
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (Not listed)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (White list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Sweden (White list)
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2022
Source: Maritime and Coastguard Agency