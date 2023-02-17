Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2023 under Paris MOU

During January, there were two new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports under the Paris MOU regime each month.

The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, deficiencies may be raised. Depending on the inspection findings, the vessel may be liable for detention in these cases.

Notes on the list of detentions:

Full details of the ship:

The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company:

The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification society:

The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.

Recognised organisation:

Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.

White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of the flag State.

Deficiencies:

The deficiencies listed are those marked as Grounds for Detention. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2023

Vessel Name: ITHACA STOCKHOLM

GT: 22409

IMO: 9563392

Flag: Panama (white list)

Company: Dalex Shipping Co SA

Classification society: American Bureau of Shipping

Recognised organisation: American Bureau of Shipping and Bureau Veritas.

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Bureau Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Bureau Veritas

Date and place of detention: 14 January 2023 at Teesport

Summary: twenty-two deficiencies with one ground for detention

This vessel was released on 21 January 2023

Vessel Name: LILA SHANGHAI

GT: 43692

IMO: 9541318

Flag: Liberia (white list)

Company: Arka Global Marine Services

Classification society: Det Norske Veritas

Recognised organisation: Det Norske Veritas, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Bureau Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Det Norske Veritas

Date and place of detention: 15 January 2023 at Hull.

Summary: twenty-eight deficiencies with two grounds for detention

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: OCMIS GAR

GT: 4150

IMO: 9141625

Flag: Palau (grey list)

Company: Ocmis Shipmanagement Ltd

Classification society: International Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation: International Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: International Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (Issued by Flag)

Date and place of detention: 02 December 2022 at Plymouth.

Summary: twenty-two deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was released 11 January 2023.

Vessel Name: JAKOB SELMER

GT: 23432

IMO: 9474228

Flag: Marshall Islands (white list)

Company: Oskar Wehr KG GmbH & Co

Classification society: Det Norske Veritas

Recognised organisation: Det Norske Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Det Norske Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Det Norske Veritas

Date and place of detention: 28 December 2022 at London

Summary: twenty-one deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was released on 09 January 2023

Vessel Name: SHEARWATER

GT: 342

IMO: 6822216

Flag: Comoros (Black list)

Company: No ISM Company as under 500GT

Classification society: N/A

Recognised organisation: International Register of Shipping

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A Under 500GT

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A Under 500GT

Date and place of detention: 30th June 2022 at Leith

Summary: Seven deficiencies with four grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31 January 2023.

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: N/A

Recognised organisation: N/A

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Det Norske Veritas

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Det Norske Veritas

Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31 January 2023.

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS (Now known as Arves Oil)