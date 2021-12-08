Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during November 2021

During November, there were five new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.

All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.

Notes on the list of detentions:

Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.

Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.

White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.

Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.

SHIPS DETAINED IN NOVEMBER 2021

Vessel Name: NOVA

GT: 7767

IMO: 9294977

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (white list)

Company: Candler Schiffahrt GmbH & Co KG

Classification society: NKK

Recognised organisation: NKK

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and place of detention: 1st November 2021 at South Shields

Summary: Twelve deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

07116 –Ventilation Not as required Yes

07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills Lack of familiarity Yes)

This vessel was released 4th November 2021

Vessel Name: PACIFIC VENTURE

GT: 7522

IMO: 9743045

Flag: Dominica (Not Listed)

Company: MyriadSea GmbH

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Flag Issued

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Flag Issued

Date and place of detention: 15th November 2021 at South Shields

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Not properly maintained Yes

15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released 18th November 2021

Vessel Name: EVER ALLIANCE

GT: 32309

IMO: 9423255

Flag: Panama (white)

Company: First Steamship SA

Classification society: NKK

Recognised organisation: NKK

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and place of detention: 24th November 2021 at Teesport

Summary: Twenty-two deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021

Vessel Name: NAVIN HAWK

GT: 5087

IMO: 9522738

Flag: Marshall Islands (white)

Company: Bright Denizcilik ve Gemi Isletmeciligi AS

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and place of detention: 26th November 2021 at Hull

Summary: Thirty-three deficiencies with seven grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) Machinery spaces Not as required Yes

08408 – Electrical Not as required Yes

18420 – Cleanliness of engine room Not as required Yes

13101 – Propulsion main engine Not as required Yes

13102 – Auxiliary engine Not as required Yes

11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats Inoperative Yes

15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021

Vessel Name: VILLE DE BORDEAUX

GT: 21528

IMO: 9270482

Flag: France (white)

Company: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs SAS

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Flag Issued

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Flag Issued

Date and place of detention: 30th November 2021 at Royal Portbury

Summary: Six deficiencies with three grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

14104 – Oil filtering equipment Inoperative Yes

07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) Machinery spaces Inoperative Yes

15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: NA

Recognised organisation: NA

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)

Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes

07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes

This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention

10104 – Gyro compass Inoperative Yes

10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes

15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

11104 – Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes

11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes

01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes

This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification society: Unclassed.

Recognised organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021

Source: Gov.UK