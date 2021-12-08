Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during November 2021
During November, there were five new detentions of a foreign flagged vessel in a UK port.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious, they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified or in agreed class/ flag condition before departure.
Notes on the list of detentions:
Full details of the ship: The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number which does not change throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
Company: The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection.
Classification society: The list shows the classification society responsible for classification of the ship only.
Recognised organisation: Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state.
White (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag state.
Deficiencies: The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN NOVEMBER 2021
Vessel Name: NOVA
GT: 7767
IMO: 9294977
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (white list)
Company: Candler Schiffahrt GmbH & Co KG
Classification society: NKK
Recognised organisation: NKK
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and place of detention: 1st November 2021 at South Shields
Summary: Twelve deficiencies with two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
07116 –Ventilation Not as required Yes
07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills Lack of familiarity Yes)
This vessel was released 4th November 2021
Vessel Name: PACIFIC VENTURE
GT: 7522
IMO: 9743045
Flag: Dominica (Not Listed)
Company: MyriadSea GmbH
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Flag Issued
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Flag Issued
Date and place of detention: 15th November 2021 at South Shields
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Not properly maintained Yes
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was released 18th November 2021
Vessel Name: EVER ALLIANCE
GT: 32309
IMO: 9423255
Flag: Panama (white)
Company: First Steamship SA
Classification society: NKK
Recognised organisation: NKK
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: NKK
Date and place of detention: 24th November 2021 at Teesport
Summary: Twenty-two deficiencies with one ground for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021
Vessel Name: NAVIN HAWK
GT: 5087
IMO: 9522738
Flag: Marshall Islands (white)
Company: Bright Denizcilik ve Gemi Isletmeciligi AS
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and place of detention: 26th November 2021 at Hull
Summary: Thirty-three deficiencies with seven grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) Machinery spaces Not as required Yes
08408 – Electrical Not as required Yes
18420 – Cleanliness of engine room Not as required Yes
13101 – Propulsion main engine Not as required Yes
13102 – Auxiliary engine Not as required Yes
11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats Inoperative Yes
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021
Vessel Name: VILLE DE BORDEAUX
GT: 21528
IMO: 9270482
Flag: France (white)
Company: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs SAS
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: Flag Issued
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Flag Issued
Date and place of detention: 30th November 2021 at Royal Portbury
Summary: Six deficiencies with three grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
14104 – Oil filtering equipment Inoperative Yes
07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) Machinery spaces Inoperative Yes
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
This vessel was still detained 30th November 2021
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issued by Flag)
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes
07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes
This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-seven deficiencies with six grounds for detentions
Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
10104 – Gyro compass Inoperative Yes
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
11104 – Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes
11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes
01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes
This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th November 2021
Source: Gov.UK