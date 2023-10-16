Foreign shipping companies interested in Vietnam’s containers

Many of the world’s leading shipping companies joining Intermodal Europe in Amsterdam, Netherlands, have expressed their interest in containers produced by Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group.

Vu Duc Sinh, Director of Hoa Phat Container JSC, said participating in Intermodal Europe 2023, Europe’s leading event for container shipping and intermodal transport, marks a milestone for Hoa Phat to enter the international container market.

With long-term experience in steel production as well as its investment in cutting-edge equipment and technologies, the company is committed to providing containers that satisfy international standards, thus meeting the needs of the marine transportation sector, he said.

Tarun Somani, Chief Operating Officer of Boxhub that provides global container services, said he was impressed by Hoa Phat’s sturdy containers that meet special ISO standards.

He held that Hoa Phat has many advantages and production capabilities to participate in providing services in the international market.

A representative from Coin Container Inspiration praised Hoa Phat for its good prices and reputation, saying it would be a good option for his company in the time ahead.

This is the first time Hoa Phat has introduced its products at Intermodal Europe, which took place from October 10-12./.

Source: VNA