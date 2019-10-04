Foremost Group Takes Delivery of New Ship at Japan’s Oshima Shipyard

Foremost Group, an American dry bulk shipping company, today announced that it has taken delivery of a new 85,004 metric tons deadweight post-Panamax bulk carrier, the M/V “Ting May.” This ship builds upon Foremost Group’s tradition of operating a fleet of modern, environmentally-friendly ships built to the company’s stringent specifications.

This newest eco-friendly post-Panamax ship will be immediately put in service for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), the ship’s charterer, which will deploy the ship to transport its dry-bulk cargoes to ports around the world according to its requirements.

Consistent with industry practice in which the overwhelming majority of dry bulk ships are built in Asia, the new ship was built by Oshima Shipyard in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. This is the latest ship to be built and delivered to Foremost Group by Oshima Shipyard. The ship is financed by First Commercial Bank of Taiwan. Ms. Grace Jeng, President of First Commercial Bank of Taiwan, christened the ship.

Upon taking delivery of the latest addition to the company’s fleet, Foremost Group Chair and Chief Executive Officer Angela Chao commented, “This newest vessel is a great addition to our fleet of eco-friendly ships that transport major dry-bulk commodities around the world. We are proud of our reputation as a leading provider of vessels for the world’s most prominent dry-bulk charterers, and this new ship will help feed the world.”

Source: Foremost Group