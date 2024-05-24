Foreship appoints Business Development Director to grow commercial shipping opportunities

Foreship has recruited Jonny Berglund as its Business Development Director, in a new role to focus the Helsinki-based group’s efforts in growing its presence in commercial shipping.

With a career-long commitment to maritime, including seagoing experience as an officer, Berglund has a formidable sales and business development record in technical areas which include ship energy, propulsion systems and performance monitoring. He has held senior roles at one of the world’s largest marine engine builders, at a leading supplier of technical products to commercial ships, and elsewhere.

Berglund joins Foreship after a targeted recruiting process to grow its high value commercial design and project management work, with a focus on container ships, LNG carriers and offshore support vessels. He will concentrate on opportunities to exploit Foreship’s expertise and experience in environmental compliance, sustainability and ship decarbonization.

“This is a significant group appointment which aligns with strategic plans for Foreship to expand services in new and emerging markets,” said Lauri Haavisto, CEO, Foreship Group Ltd. “Jonny will work closely with the leadership team to open new territories and develop services, to drive and guide growth.”

With an initial target to grow Foreship’s commercial ship presence in Northern Europe, Berglund will also be at liberty to develop opportunities elsewhere in Europe and in key maritime hubs in Asia.

“Being tasked with expanding Foreship’s activities outside its market-leading position in the cruise industry is an exciting prospect,” said Berglund. “There is a huge opportunity for commercial owners to benefit from what Foreship is doing to assist cruise and ferry ships now to manage energy spend, reduce emissions and make progress on decarbonization.”

Berglund’s efforts will leverage the ties Foreship has already established with commercial owners based on innovative design. Last year, for example, the company completed the concept design for Seaspan Corporation’s ground-breaking ammonia-fuelled 15,000 TEU container ship, working with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

UK-based Berglund will also add to the expertise and business connections based in Foreship’s growing office in Southampton.

“We welcome Jonny to the Southampton operation and look forward to offering him every support as he builds new opportunities, working alongside Foreship’s existing sales channels,” said Shaun White, Managing Director Foreship UK Ltd.

