Fortescue backs Chinese demand amid iron ore slide

The head of Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group says the gathering storm around global trade has not yet affected the Chinese demand for the key steel-making commodity.

Speaking as deepening tensions between the United States and China rattled world markets on Tuesday, Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines played down the impact on the industry.

“Trade tensions are clearly having some impact on markets more broadly,” Ms Gaines said on Tuesday.

“But at the moment there is still strong demand for iron ore in China.”

The benchmark price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, dropped below $US100 a tonne this week for the first time since June.

Mining analysts linked the slump to China’s decision to let its currency depreciate in response to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a wave of new tariffs on Chinese goods, the latest escalation of the long-running trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“We have been signalling for a while that August would be a tough month for iron ore, particularly as steel mill margins in China would likely struggle to hold up,” said Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities analyst with the Commonwealth Bank. “And those concerns appear to be playing out.”

With Chinese customers already struggling to sustain iron ore prices, which hit a five-year high in June, the added pressure caused by the US-China trade war “adds further downside risks”, he said.

Shares in Fortescue have fallen sharply since the ASX reached an all-time high last week. Last Wednesday, Fortescue shares were changing hands at as much as $8.39 before sliding to a recent low of $6.645 amid Tuesday’s sell-off. The stock then rallied to end the day at $7.29, an increase of 2.28 per cent as the wider market slumped heavily.

Speaking at the annual Diggers and Dealers mining conference in Kalgoorlie, Ms Gaines said there might be “some seasonality” in the softer iron ore prices after growth in Chinese steel production beat expectations in the first half of 2019.

“I think there is some seasonality in it at the moment and we may find that it’s a bit slower in the second half, but certainly we will still be up year on year,” she said.

Australia’s bilateral trade with China was worth about $208 billion a year to the economy, said Ms Gaines, adding that the importance of the trade relationship must be “understood and recognised”

Fortescue, whose chairman and biggest shareholder is the Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, also benefited from having a “multi-faceted” relationship with China, explained Ms Gaines.

In addition to selling iron ore to China, Fortescue has procured more than a billion dollars’ worth of Chinese products, has a Chinese steel mill as one of its largest shareholders and recently launched an arm of the company that sells directly into China in local currency, which Ms Gaines said helped to mitigate some currency fluctuation concerns.

Australia’s two biggest iron ore miners, Rio Tinto and BHP, ended the day trading slightly lower, down 0.11 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald