Forth Ports reaches awards final for community work

Forth Ports Limited, one of the UK’s largest port groups, has for the first time reached the final of the Logistics Awards 2018 in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category. The independent awards celebrate logistics industry excellence across a range of areas with the winners being announced on 20th September in London.

Forth Ports supports many community projects across its locations around the UK including Tilbury in London and Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth and Dundee in Scotland. The business has a strong commitment to community engagement and building networks within its own workforce and with local people.

Forth Ports has achieved success in the development and up-skilling of its own employees, through an award winning Logistics Training Academy in Tilbury. In addition a new Skills and Business Centre will open later this year in Scotland. Last year 652 training and plant skills courses were delivered with 2327 people attending the courses throughout the group. Forth Ports also engages with local schools, colleges and universities by providing experience days, internships and work placements.

Forth Ports is proud to support many charities and community events that deliver local benefits. Forth Ports has also invested in major local projects such as Tilbury on the Thames Trust (TTT). TTT has a board of six trustees from Forth Ports and the local community, bringing expertise in skills and training, regeneration and local community knowledge together. Forth Ports also works with the armed forces and DWP Trainees to give them the skills to return to the labour force.

Commenting on reaching the final, Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer at Forth Ports said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for this Logistics Awards particularly as we also celebrate our 50th anniversary as a group. Across the business, corporate social responsibility is key to our success and is part of our commitment to the legacy we have with our communities. CSR is also a great way to develop our employees by engaging in the wider community.

Source: Forth Ports