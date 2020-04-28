FORTIES CRUDE TRACKER: Hound Point loaded three Aframaxes last week: Platts cFlow

Recent News

  

Three Aframaxes loaded Forties crude at the UK’s Hound Point terminal last week, compared with two Aframaxes the week before, data from S&P Global Platts cFlow trade flow software showed Monday.

The Aframaxes Samuel Prospect and NS Commander loaded Forties at the Hound Point terminal on April 20 and 22 respectively and arrived at the Dunbar ship-to-ship transfer (STS) zone on April 22 and 24 respectively, according to cFlow.
STS zones are typically used to load crude from Aframaxes onto larger vessels which can head the longer-haul demand areas such as Asia.

In addition to the two Aframaxes currently stationary at Dunbar, the Sarpen Aframax loaded Forties on April 25 and is currently on its way to Rotterdam, cFlow data showed.
Source: Platts

