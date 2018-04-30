Forties exports to Asia-Pacific at 11-month high

Monthly exports of North Sea Forties crude to Asia-Pacific have reached an 11-month high, following the departure of another very large crude carrier (VLCC) to China.

The 2mn bl Tamagawa, which was originally fixed by Shell, departed the Forties loading terminal at Hound Point, Scotland. This increased April’s Forties exports to Asia-Pacific countries to 300,000 b/d, the highest since May 2017.

The Tamagawa is the fifth tanker to take Forties crude east this month. It follows the departure to South Korea of VLCCs Hakone and Cosflourish Lake and the 1mn bl SCF Baikal. The New Joviality departed Hound Point for Thailand.

Just one Forties cargo remained in northwest Europe in April — the 1mn bl Lesvos departed for Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on 4 April.

More Forties crude is scheduled to travel to Asia-Pacific in May. Trading firm Vitol has fixed the 2mn bl Gener8 Ares to China with a departure date of 8 May, and VLCC Kokkari, which was fixed by trading firm Glencore, is scheduled to leave Hound Point on 14 May for South Korea. Vitol fixed two other tankers, the 1mn bl Lesvos and the 2mn bl Front Signe, to deliver Forties to Asia-Pacific on 1 May and 20 May respectively.

Ekofisk crude sailed for Asia-Pacific this month. The 1mn bl European Spirit sailed for China yesterday, fixed by Glencore.

More North Sea crude could head east for Switzerland-based refiner PetroIneos in May. It has fixed the 2mn bl Ellinis to take crude to Asia-Pacific from the ship-to-ship (STS) transfer site of Southwold on 23 May.

North Sea crude continues to head transatlantic. The 600,000 bl Seasprite took on a cargo of Kraken crude via STS transfer this week and is now headed to the US. A cargo of Norwegian crude is scheduled to head transatlantic next week. Norway’s state-controlled Statoil has fixed the 1mn bl Cap Lara to load an unnamed crude in Norway on 2 May for a trip to the US Gulf coast.

