Forum: Shipping Under Extreme Conditions, Safe Operations In The Arctic Passages

At this year‘s SMM 2018 in Hamburg, Fraunhofer institutes and industrial partners will present new developments in the Fraunhofer Waterborne Forum. This year‘s event focuses on „Shipping Under Extreme Conditions“. The forum is dedicated to the safety of people, environment and machines during use in the arctic passages and is supplemented by a discussion and demonstration of the exhibits at the Fraunhofer stand at SMM.

The reduction in the extent of the Arctic ice cap due to global warming opens up the possibility of developing the Northwest and Northeast Passage into important trade routes. Tankers were the fi rst commercial vessels to use these routes, and ice reinforced cargo ships were subsequently developed for arctic conditions. In the summer months, even cruise ships sail the Northwest and Northeast Passage.

However, the operation of ships in these regions poses particular challenges, even if the passages are – generally – navigable. There is a risk of collision with icebergs, which creates a need for detection and warning systems. The low temperatures and icy conditions place additional demands on ship structures and systems. Safety and rescue systems must also be designed for extreme weather conditions and function reliably over very long distances.

The extensive use of the Arctic passages will therefore bring new opportunities and challenges for the maritime industry. These include:

– Ship constructions and systems that meet the requirements of use in ice, e.g. for engines and drives, rudders and other aggregates.

– Systems for navigation, including the laying out and retraction of navigation marks and route guidance in changing ice conditions.

–Reliable weather forecasting and monitoring systems.

–An infrastructure for safety and environmental monitoring and

– a high-performance supply infrastructure.

The Fraunhofer Forum Waterborne on September 5, from 2 to 7 pm at SMM 2018, will highlight these market opportunities for the maritime industry and discuss the potential for industrial cooperation, with a focus on safe operation under arctic conditions.

Source: Fraunhofer