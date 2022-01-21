Four more LNG tankers to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in January

Four more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in January, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LNG tanker Gaslog Gibraltar is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Jan. 21.

LNG tanker Chris. De Margerie is due to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on Jan. 25.

Clean Ocean is scheduled to arrive at Zeebrugge on Jan. 27.

Rudolf Samoylovich is scheduled to arrive at the Netherlands’ Rotterdam Gate terminal on Jan. 25.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )