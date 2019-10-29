Four new LNG tankers due to arrive in NW Europe this week

Four more liquefied natural (LNG) gas tankers are due to arrive in Britain and the Netherlands this week, data from Port authorities and Refinitiv Eikon showed.

* The Mekaines tanker is due to arrive in Britain’s South Hook on Nov. 1, with a capacity of around 261,000 cubic metres Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

* The Nikolay Urvantsev tanker is due to arrive at the Isle Of Grain on Nov. 3, with a capacity of around 169,000 cubic metres, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

* The Seri Balqis tanker is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook on Nov. 9, with a capacity around 158,000 cubic metres port authority data showed.

* The Clean Ocean tanker is due to arrive in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Oct. 29, with a capacity of around 159,000 cubic metres port authority data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)