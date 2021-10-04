Framo strengthens sustainable aquaculture focus

Equipment supplier LiftUP has become part of leading pump manufacturer Framo, strengthening the company’s focus within sustainable aquaculture.

“LiftUP, with its competence within sludge collection from open cages and unique patented dead fish system, fits like a glove with Framo’ s AquaStream systems. This acquisition by Alfa Laval develops an attractive aquaculture product portfolio and creates a sustainable growth platform for the future. LiftUP will, at the same time, gain access to Framo’s competence in pumps and Alfa Laval’s expertise in separation technology”, explains Martijn Bergink, managing director of Framo.

LiftUP is located outside Bergen on the west coast of Norway. The company manufactures, sells, and installs pumps and cleaning equipment for removal of dead fish, waste, and sludge from open cages. LiftUP is a leading supplier of this type of equipment. The company has gained a solid position within the aquaculture industry, an industry which is increasingly focusing on sustainable salmon production.

“LiftUP has experienced tremendous growth and we are incredibly happy to have Framo as our new home. With their competence we will be able to develop and further improve our sludge collection system”, states Liam Heffernan, manager of LiftUP.

Framo has already developed a system that replaces water to improve oxygen levels and temperature inside closed and semi-closed facilities. The AquaStream system for open cage facilities significantly improving the environment in cages with lice skirts installed. This system contributes to increased growth as well as reducing or eliminating problems connected with sea lice, diseases and algae. AquaStream will be made even more sustainable together with the solutions from LiftUP.

“Framo aims to be the leading supplier of systems meeting current and future aquaculture industry challenges. Through close collaboration with fish farmers, the products and systems we have developed for both open and closed facilities have been very well received by the industry. With LiftUP on our team we now have access to leading technology that is perfectly suitable for our focus within sustainable aquaculture”, revealed Oddbjørn Jacobsen, director of Framo Innovation.

Source: Framo