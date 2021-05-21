Recent News

  

France says U.S. offer on global minimum tax rate is basis for compromise

The latest U.S. proposal in international talks on a global minimum corporate tax rate is a basis for compromise, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinationals.

“The last proposal made by the United States could be a good compromise,” Le Maire said as he arrived for talks with euro zone counterparts in Lisbon.

“But the key question is clearly to have a compromise and an agreement about the two pillars – digital taxation and minimum taxation as soon as possible, I mean the G20 in Italy at the beginning of July,” he added.

The nearly 140 countries involved in the talks aim to reach an agreement by mid-year but the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is hosting the negotiations, has suggested it may take until October to finalize a deal.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by David Goodman and Toby Chopra)

