FranceAgriMer cuts 2021/22 soft wheat export outlook, raises stocks

in Freight News 13/01/2022

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.0 million tonnes from 9.2 million estimated in December.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office also cut its forecast of French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 7.7 million tonnes from 7.8 million seen last month.

It increased its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season next June to 3.6 million tonnes from 3.5 million estimated last month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

