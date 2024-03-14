FranceAgriMer cuts 2023/24 wheat export outlook, raises stocks

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.15 million metric tons from 10.25 million projected last month.

In a supply and demand outlook, the office also cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season, to 6.19 million tons from 6.32million expected in February.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were now projected at 3.74million tons, up from 3.51million forecast last month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)