France’s Total finds buyer for contaminated Urals crude

Seven months after loading a cargo of Urals crude that was contaminated with excess organic chlorides, Total said Thursday a trading house bought the oil in a tender on Wednesday.

The price, a steep discount to the market, highlighted the ongoing costs of the contamination of the Russian crude earlier this year.

The sale came on the same day that Hungary settled with Russia over the contaminated oil that it had received through the Druzhba pipeline as part of the same episode, which damaged the reputation of the world’s second largest crude exporter. None of the parties to the agreement — Lukoil, MOL and Transneft — gave financial details.

Totsa awarded its tender for a 100,000 mt cargo — equivalent to 720,000 barrels — of contaminated oil to an undisclosed energy trader on Wednesday at a discount of more than $25/b to Dated Brent, Totsa — Total’s trading arm — said Thursday.

The cargo was sold on an FOB basis and was expected to be lifted in November.

A representative from Totsa said the tender “was sold at a hefty loss [but] we have been able to sell everything”.

Total has held similar tenders in recent months that failed to find any interest, and the conditions of Wednesday’s tender showed flexibility on the part of the French major, with bidders able to request as little as 50,000 barrels and choose between oil that contained organic chlorides in a concentration of 27.3 ppm and 22.1 ppm.

Exports of Urals crude via the 1 million b/d Druzhba pipeline system were suspended mid-April after dangerous levels of corrosive organic chlorides were found in crude transported via the northern route into Belarus.

At the height of the episode, the levels of organic chlorides detected in the Urals stream at Ust-Luga rose to more than 60 ppm in several instances.

