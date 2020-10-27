France’s Unemployment Rate Fell in 3Q

France’s unemployment rate in the third quarter fell 11.5% over the previous quarter, as economic activity picked up amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the country’s Ministry of Labour said Tuesday.

In the third quarter, a total of 3.673 million job seekers in metropolitan France registered with Pole emploi, a French governmental agency which logs unemployed people.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the unemployment rate went up 9.5% in 3Q.

Source: Dow Jones