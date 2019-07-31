Frangou Expects Boost in Profits for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. After 62% Rise in Rates for the Baby Panamax Container Segment

Navios Maritime Containers L.P., a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the results for the second quarter of 2019, in which Navios Containers reported $33.7 million in Revenue, $12.7 million of EBITDA and around $450,000 of Net income.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “With the acquisition of the Navios Constellation, a 2011-built 10,000 TEU containership, NMCI owns a fleet of 29 containerships, of which 25 are baby panamax and four are new panamax (above 8,000 TEU). Given our low breakeven and the 62.0% increase in charter rates for the baby panamax (from the first quarter low of $8,100 per day) we are positioned well for the remainder of 2019.​”

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Vessel Acquisitions

On April 23, 2019, Navios Containers took delivery of the Navios Constellation, a 2011-built 10,000 TEU containership. The vessel was acquired from an unrelated third party for a purchase price of $52.5 million. The containership is chartered out at a net rate of $26,325 per day until November 2020 and $27,300 per day until October 2021.

In July 2019, Navios Containers converted the obligation to purchase a 2011-built 10,000 TEU containership, into an option, expiring on March 31, 2020 for $3.0 million future payment. The agreement grants Navios Containers the option and the right of first refusal to acquire the vessel at terms mutually agreed with the seller. The containership is chartered out at a net rate of $26,325 per day until July 2021 and $27,300 per day until June 2022.

Financing Developments

Refinancing of existing facilities of seven containerships

On June 26, 2019, Navios Containers entered into a new credit facility in order to refinance the outstanding credit facilities of seven containerships with an outstanding balance of $36.7 million. On June 27, 2019 the Company drew $48.8 million under this facility. The facility is repayable in 20 consecutive quarterly installments, the first four in the amount of $2.0 million each and the remaining 16 in the amount of $1.7 million each, together with a $13.5 million balloon payment on the last repayment date. The facility matures in June 2024 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 300 bps. The Company has no bank debt maturities until 2022.

Fleet Employment

Navios Containers owns a fleet of 29 vessels, totaling 142,821 TEU. The current average age of the fleet is 11.0 years (See Exhibit II). As of July 30, 2019, Navios Containers has chartered-out 75.0% and 22.8% of available days for the remaining six months of 2019 and for 2020, respectively (excluding index-linked charters), which are expected to generate $61.4 million and $50.8 million in revenue, respectively. The average expected daily contracted charter-out rate for the fleet is $15,345 and $20,934 for the remaining six months of 2019 and for 2020, respectively, and the total expected available days for the remaining six months of 2019 and for 2020, are 5,336 days and 10,614 days, respectively.

Earnings Highlights

EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Navios Containers’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA of Navios Containers and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

On November 30, 2018, in connection with our listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, we converted into a limited partnership at a ratio of one common share of Navios Maritime Containers Inc. for each common unit of Navios Containers.

Revenue for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 was $33.7 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the same period during 2018. The increase of $2.2 million was due to the increase in the number of vessels operating during the three month period ended June 30, 2019 and the resulting increase in the number of available days from 2,012 for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, to 2,568 for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, offset by the decrease in time charter rates reflecting primarily the expiration of certain legacy time charter contracts. TCE per day declined from $15,308 for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 to $12,594 for the same period during 2019, primarily as a result of the expiration of contracts between the two periods.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.4 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2018. The $4.1 million decrease in net income was mainly due to a: (i) $4.0 million decrease in EBITDA; (ii) $2.3 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net related to the financing of new vessels; and (iii) $0.6 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, in each case, relating to the increase in the size of the fleet. This overall decrease of $6.9 million was partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, relating mainly to the lower amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $4.0 million to $12.7 million as compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $4.0 million increase in management fees mainly due to the increase of the available days from 2,012 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, to 2,568 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2019; (ii) $0.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses also mainly related to the growth in our fleet; (iii) $0.6 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (iv) $0.5 million increase in other expense, net; and (v) $0.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses. This overall resulting decrease of $6.2 million was partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in revenue described above reflecting the growth in the number of vessels operating in the fleet during the period.

Revenue for the six month periods ended June 30, 2019 was $65.5 million, as compared to $61.4 million for the same period during 2018. The increase of $4.1 million was due to the increase in the number of vessels operating during the six month period ended June 30, 2019 and the resulting increase in the number of available days from 3,919 for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, to 5,039 for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, offset by the decrease in time charter rates reflecting primarily the expiration of certain legacy time charter contracts. TCE per day declined from $15,284 for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 to $12,409 for the same period during 2019, primarily as a result of the expiration of these contracts between the two periods.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.5 million compared to $7.5 million for the same period in 2018. The $7.0 million decrease in net income was mainly due to a: (i) $7.6 million decrease in EBITDA; (ii) $4.6 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net related to the financing of new vessels; and (iii) $1.1 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, in each case, relating to the increase in the size of the fleet. This overall resulting decrease of $13.3 million was partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, relating mainly to the lower amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $7.6 million to $24.8 million as compared to $32.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to: (i) an $8.0 million increase in management fees mainly due to the increase of the available days from 3,919 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, to 5,039 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2019; (ii) a $1.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses also mainly related to the growth in our fleet; (iii) a $1.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (iv) a $0.2 million increase in other expense net; and (v) a $0.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses. This overall resulting decrease of $11.7 million was partially offset by $4.1 million increase in revenue described above reflecting the growth in the number of vessels operating in the fleet during the period.

Source: Navios Maritime Containers L.P.