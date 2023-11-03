Frangou: “This is One of the Most Dangerous Times In Memory, but the Shipping Market is Healthy”

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2023.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2023, in which we reported revenue of $323.2 million and net income of $89.8 million. We are also pleased to report earnings per common unit of $2.92 for the quarter.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “The United States and Euro zone economies are generally healthy. However, the wars in Ukraine and Israel coupled with inflation and a transition in the interest rate environment have contributed to making this one of the most dangerous times in memory. Despite these factors, the shipping market is healthy, and Navios has performed well. We continue to focus on things that we can control, such as reducing leverage, being eco-friendly through modern, energy efficient vessels and expanding into areas that will promote our long-term prospects, such as the recent tanker deals we entered into with various oil majors.”

Financing update

In September 2023, Navios Partners refinanced the sale and leaseback agreements of four product tanker vessels in order to: (i) replace Libor plus 305 bps per annum with Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Term SOFR”) plus 190 bps per annum; and (ii) extend the maturity for five years.

In August 2023, Navios Partners refinanced the sale and leaseback agreements of two 10,000 TEU containerships in order to replace Libor plus 310 bps per annum with Term SOFR plus 225 bps per annum.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on November 13, 2023 to unitholders of record as of November 7, 2023. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 80 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 53 tanker vessels, including 16 newbuilding tanker vessels (ten Aframax/LR2 and six MR2 Product Tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through 2027 and 12 newbuilding containerships (ten 5,300 TEU containerships and two 7,700 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through 2025.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 83.4% and 49.0% of its available days for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenue of $272.5 million and $765.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $23,610 and $27,284 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 slightly increased by $0.8 million, or 0.2%, to $323.2 million, as compared to $322.4 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet, partially mitigated by the decrease in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $9.7 million and $13.6 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 7.3% to $22,052 per day, as compared to $23,781 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 6.7% to 13,759 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 12,897 days for the same period in 2022 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4.0 million to $173.7 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $177.7 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $4.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in the third quarter of 2023; (ii) $4.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; and (iii) $3.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement, partially mitigated by a: (i) $4.1 million decrease in other expenses, net; (ii) $3.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); and (iii) $0.8 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues.

Net Income for the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $30.8 million to $82.6 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $113.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $20.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $21.3 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms and a $4.0 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items that were partially mitigated by a $4.8 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) $9.5 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially mitigated by a $3.2 million increase in interest income.

Nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 increased by $139.9 million, or 16.7%, to $979.6 million, as compared to $839.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $30.2 million and $30.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 2.1% to $22,242 per day, as compared to $22,717 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 16.5% to 41,239 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 35,394 days for the same period in 2022, mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Holdings and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $53.2 million to $520.5 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $467.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $139.9 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (ii) $1.3 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items), that were partially mitigated by a: (i) $47.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in the first nine months of 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and dry bulk fleet; (ii) $22.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iii) $15.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iv) $2.3 million increase in other expenses, net.

Net Income for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $66.7 million to $250.5 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $317.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $76.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $47.8 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms, a $19.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a $9.7 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items; and (ii) $50.7 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net, partially mitigated by a: (i) $53.2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $7.3 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Source: Navios Maritime