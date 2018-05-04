Frangou’s Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Reports 11% Fall in Average Fleet Age After First Quarter of 2018

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P., an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Midstream, stated, “We are pleased to report the results for the first quarter of 2018, in which we had $13.7 million of adjusted EBITDA and reported $2.9 million of adjusted net income. We also announced a distribution of $0.125 per unit, representing an annualized yield of about 11%.

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Our new distribution policy allows us to redeploy cash flow to renew our fleet at a time when assets are attractively priced, without having to rely on the equity capital markets and while also maintaining a healthy balance sheet. In the first quarter of 2018, we reduced the average age of our fleet by 11%, while maintaining conservative leverage, with debt to book capitalization of 42.3% at the end of the quarter. We also have no significant debt maturities until 2020 or any committed growth capex.”

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Fleet Renewal and Backstop

Navios Midstream acquired the Nave Galactic a 2009-built VLCC, from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) for $44.5 million. Navios Midstream sold the Shinyo Kannika to an unrelated party for $17.0 million.

The acquisition of the Nave Galactic, a nine-year old vessel, and the sale of the Shinyo Kannika, a 17-year old vessel, reduced the average age of the fleet by 11%. Navios Midstream will continue to refresh its fleet, thereby seeking to revitalize its cash flow generating ability.

Navios Acquisition’s charter rate backstop has been extended to the Nave Galactic. This charter rate backstop was previously for the Shinyo Kannika and under the backstop, Navios Acquisition will pay Navios Midstream any shortfall between (a) $38,025 per day and (b) the average charter rate for each calendar year through February 2019.

The Nave Galactic substituted for the Shinyo Kannika under the Term Loan B.

Cash Distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Midstream declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2018 of $0.125 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on May 11, 2018 to unitholders of record as of May 9, 2018.

Navios Midstream’s ability to make distributions to its unitholders depends on the performance of its subsidiaries and their ability to distribute funds to it. The ability of Navios Midstream’s subsidiaries to make distributions to it may be restricted by, among other things, the provisions of existing and future indebtedness, market conditions, applicable partnership and limited liability company laws and other laws and regulations.

Time charter coverage

Navios Midstream has entered into charter-out agreements for its vessels, with a remaining average term of 3.1 years, which are expected to provide a stable base of revenue and distributable cash flow. Navios Midstream has currently contracted out 100.0% of its available days for 2018 and 40.8% for 2019 expecting to generate revenues, including the backstop commitment provided by Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, of approximately $84.8 million and $40.8 million for 2018 and 2019, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $39,443 and $45,613 for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Midstream has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. The quarterly 2018 and 2017 information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

in $‘000 except per unit data) Three Month

Period Ended

March 31,

2018

(unaudited) Three Month

Period Ended

March 31,

2017

(unaudited) Revenue $ 19,779 $ 21,100 EBITDA $ (18,779 ) $ 14,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,665 (1) $ 14,700 Net (loss)/ income $ (29,568 ) $ 4,502 Adjusted net (loss)/ income $ 2,876 (1) $ 4,502 Earnings per Common unit (basic and diluted) $ (1.38 ) $ 0.22 Adjusted (losses)/ earnings per Common unit (basic and diluted) 0.13 0.22 Operating Surplus $ 7,789 $ 9,469 Maintenance and Replacement Capital expenditure reserve $ (2,835 ) $ (2,461 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net (loss)/income and Adjusted (losses)/earnings per unit (basic and diluted) for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 in this document exclude loss on sale of vessel of $32.4 million.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net (loss)/ income and Adjusted (Losses)/earnings per Common unit (basic and diluted) are non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Midstream’s results (see Exhibit II for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA).

