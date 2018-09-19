Frank Coles Appointed as New CEO for the Wallem Group

The Directors and Shareholders of Wallem Group are very pleased to announce that Frank Coles has agreed to join Wallem as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Frank brings with him a wealth of experience which spans across the sector and includes maritime law, shipping services and maritime communications.

Frank will replace outgoing CEO, Simon Doughty, who announced his decision to step down earlier this year. The handover will take place at the end of October.

Wallem Chairman Nigel Hill says, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude to Simon for his years of service to Wallem and for his excellent leadership of the Group over the past seven years. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future. We are delighted that Frank has agreed to join us. The shipping services sector is grappling with a wide range of challenges and opportunities at present. We are confident that we have found the right person to ensure that Wallem stays in the forefront of delivering first class maritime solutions to its customers, as it has done throughout its long history.”

Simon Doughty says, “Wallem has a strong management team and outstanding employees who are committed to providing the best possible customer experience. I am pleased that Frank has agreed to lead the company going forward. His vast experience will complement and strengthen that of the existing Wallem team and enable them to meet the future needs of the maritime services business. I would like to thank the valued clients and colleagues, who have made my 14 years with Wallem an exciting and unforgettable journey.”

Frank Coles says, “The opportunity to lead and help grow a prestigious and diversified company like Wallem was something I could not pass up. With the increased industry focus on efficiency, safety and the environment, providing quality shipping services, crews and technical support is going to be critical. Wallem understands the needs and expectations of owners and clients and is well placed to be a leader in the future of maritime operations support.”

Source: Wallem Group