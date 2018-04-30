Recent News

  

Franman At Joint Presentation And Technical Seminar With KYMA As In Athens

in Hellenic Shipping News 30/04/2018

A Presentation & Technical seminar organized by KYMA A.S in collaboration with Franman was held on April 17th, 2018 at the Yacht Club of Greece, in Piraeus. Attendees of this seminar included key members of the Greek Shipping industry. During the Presentation & Seminar, KYMA A.S examined the present and future of Performance Monitoring Systems for shipping. The event was also a celebration of the 25 years anniversary of productive cooperation between Franman and KYMA A.S.

KYMA Online/ Image: Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

During the event, Mr. Costis Frangoulis, CEO of Franman presented Kyma and the main systems, talked about the achievements in the Greek market and the future goals while he expressed his thanks for the 25 years of productive cooperation. Mr. Erik Hagestuen, Managing Director of Kyma provided a brief overview of the company highlighting the technological development that the company has pursued through continuous vigilance and determination.

C.Frangoulis, S.Hatzigrigoris, E.Hagestuen.

The opening remarks were followed by a synopsis of new products by Mr. Sjur Clementsen, Sales Manager and Mr. Carlos Gonzalez, Marine Engineer of KYMA A.S, including KPM.P, KDA, KSP Basic , KSP and KYMA online, as well as new services, including Smart Data Collection, Data Analysis, Notification Center, and Support Analysis / Agreement.

C.Frangoulis,, E.Hagestuen.
25th years anniversary cake.

The Presentation was concluded with the views of Mr. Stavros Hatzigirogoris, Managing Director of Maran Gas Maritime Inc. and Mr. Fotis Belexis, Technical Manager of Thenamaris Ships Management Inc., who presented their experience as end users of KYMA products and services, noting that reliability and direct technical support are the most important factors for the choice of monitoring systems for shipping companies.

Costis Frangoulis, Founder,President & CEO of Franman Group and Dimitrios Mattheou, Managing Director at Arcadia Shipmanagement Co Ltd and Chairman at Green Award Foundation./ Image: Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

As a gesture of honor and thank you for the course of 25 successful years of collaboration, Mr. Costis J. Frangoulis offered a commemorative plaque to Mr. Hagestuen, committing to continue providing customers with cutting-edge technologies and excellent support.
Source: Franman

