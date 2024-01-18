Fratelli Cosulich and PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL) sign charter agreement for latest LNG Bunker Barge

Fratelli Cosulich, a prominent player in the marine energy industry, has recently signed a two (2) year charter agreement for Paolina Cosulich, its latest LNG bunker barge with PETCO Trading Labuan Company Ltd (PTLCL), a trading arm of PETRONAS, a global Malaysian energy company.

Operating under PTLCL, a global energy solutions provider in key bunker hubs with network in Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East and South Africa, Paolina Cosulich will cater to the increasing demand for LNG as bunker fuel in the Straits.

Guido Cardullo, Head of Business Development at Fratelli Cosulich, states, “I am extremely pleased with the agreement we have reached with PTLCL, a trading arm of PETRONAS. It underscores our mutual commitment to advancing alternative fuels and I am excited for a fruitful and long-lasting partnership.” The bunker barge features a cargo capacity of 8,200 cubic meters of LNG, making it an ideal vessel for bunkering and complex operations, such as cooldowns and gas-ups of various vessel types.

In addition to LNG, Paolina Cosulich can provide 500 metric tons of Marine Gas Oil (MGO), providing flexibility to accommodate various fuel requirements. The agreement between Fratelli Cosulich and PTLCL emphasises the commitment of both companies to promote sustainable practices in the maritime sector by driving the adoption of LNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels.

Source: Fratelli Cosulich