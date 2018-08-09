Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up ‘Brave Tern’ Completes Major Crane Refit At Damen Shiprepairs Amsterdam

Brave Tern, the 132-metre jack-up operated by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, has completed a major crane refit at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam. The main operation was the insertion of a 20-metre section into the main boom of the 800-tonne crane, allowing it to reach a height of 120 metres. This upgrade now allows it to install and maintain the next generation of wind turbines.

The operation to insert the additional section took 30 days in total. It required the unreeving of all the crane wires before the crane boom could be dropped down to rest on a support structure built from containers. The boom was then cut in two and the new section inserted and secured using flanges. Following the completion of the new boom the wires were re-reeved and a series of load tests conducted before the crane was certified ready for operations.

Fast turnaround time

To secure the order, Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam (DSAm) offered a fast turnaround time without any loss of quality or attention to detail. Not only was the project time highly competitive, the actual order was only received the day before the vessel arrived at the yard. However, DSAm had the necessary capacity available and the next few days (a weekend) were spent setting up the project office, building the boom rest structure and positioning the mobile cranes. It was this ability to both initiate and implement projects at exceptionally short notice (plus its reputation for quality and a convenient location) that convinced Fred. Olsen Windcarrier that DSAm was the ideal yard for this refit. This was the first visit by the Brave Tern to DSAm.

Ove T. Rylandsholm from Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, commented: “We were very impressed with the service and support provided by managers and staff at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam. They had very little notice ahead of the vessel’s arrival, but they demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and their solution-oriented approach to the various tasks was just what we needed. It has been a pleasure to work with them.”

The upgrade of the Brave Tern is part of a wider programme by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to bring both its Jack-Ups up to the standard required to meet the needs of the new generation of 8MW plus wind turbines. As well as the crane boom extensions, the legs on both vessels have had an additional 14-metres added.

Following the works at DSAm, the Brave Tern is now ready to install the latest, high capacity wind turbine generators such as the 8MW MVOW V164. The vessel can carry four complete units (tower, nacelle and blades) per loadout.

Source: Damen Shipyards Group