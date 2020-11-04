Freeport LNG Loads 100th LNG Cargo

Freeport LNG™ today announced that it has loaded its 100th LNG cargo, which departed from Freeport LNG’s terminal on October 30.

“This is a tremendous achievement for Freeport LNG and our customers,” said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. “Achieving this milestone safely and efficiently is a true testament to the dedication, discipline and drive of our workforce who play an integral role in Freeport LNG’s continued success.”

Freeport LNG loaded its first cargo in September 2019. The company began full commercial operations of its $13.5 billion, three train facility in May. In addition to achieving this 100th cargo, carried by bp’s British Contributor, Freeport LNG recently marked another significant milestone, its first nighttime transit. The vessel departed Freeport LNG’s terminal on the evening of October 6. The company anticipates having more routine nighttime transits by early next year.

Source: Freeport LNG