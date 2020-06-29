Freight association offers free bitesize training for youngsters

The British International Freight Association’s (BIFA) next event following the relaunch of its Young Forwarder Network (YFN) online will feature some free ‘bitesize’ training run by BIFA trainers, Graeme Wilkinson and Carl Hobbis.

Set to take place online on Wednesday July 8th, the training will be focused around Customs Procedures Codes and will be available exclusively to members of the YFN.

Carl Hobbis, BIFA’s training development manager says: “The development of BIFA’s YFN continues to be of great importance, and as always with YFN events, using the video conferencing online tool will enable participants to build-up their professional network and learn more about the industry.

“We intend to make this training session fun, interactive and all participants will receive a BIFA certificate to count towards their Continuing Professional Development.”

BIFA Director General, Robert Keen says: “Our YFN is important to young people, so it is great that the network committee members are continuing to work together remotely to develop a plan to keep the network going during this unforeseen time.

“We have plans for a series of various online events for the YFN. Our recent virtual port tour, and an online quiz were both a great success and we have guest interviews, Q&A sessions and so forth all still to come.”

BIFA launched the YFN in March 2019 to create several regional networking groups, operated by young forwarders and intended to help early talent and young BIFA members develop their knowledge and professional skills, but in a more social environment.

Prior to the lockdown the success of the YFN had not gone unnoticed, with six regional groups established and over 20 networking events held, attended by hundreds of young individuals.

Source: BIFA