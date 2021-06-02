Freight Association Reminds Members That Further Government Support For Apprentice Recruitment Is Now Live

Since yesterday, employers of all sizes in England can apply for extra funding to help them take on new apprentices, and the British International Freight Association (BIFA) is encouraging its members to take advantage of the increased incentive payments that are now available.

Robert Keen, BIFA director general, said: “We welcomed the boost to the apprenticeship incentive scheme when it was confirmed by the Chancellor in the Budget in March. Now, we are reminding members that since yesterday, employers of all sizes in England can apply for extra funding to help them take on new apprentices, with £3000 being made available for each new apprentice hired as a new employee from 1 April until 30 September.”

Carl Hobbis, BIFA’s Executive Director, who has management responsibility for BIFA’s training and development services, says: “The increased funding support is a good reason for our members to consider the apprenticeship pathway as a means of adding fresh talent to the industry.”

Having been actively involved in the creation of an International Freight Forwarding Specialist apprenticeship, BIFA has committed to promote its availability since it was introduced in 2018.

Hobbis adds: “Given the much publicised shortage within the sector of staff with Customs processing knowledge, we are reminding members that whilst there are ten apprenticeship standards in the transport and logistics sector, the International Freight Forwarding Specialist apprenticeship is the only one with Customs as a mandatory module.

BIFA Director General, Robert Keen says: “As one of the largest providers of freight forwarding and Customs-related training courses, BIFA is ready to help any of our members that are seeking to take advantage of the additional funding being made available to recruit apprentices.

“There is also a dedicated area of the BIFA website – https://apprentices.bifa.org/ – that can help both employers and potential recruits to better understand apprenticeship opportunities in the freight forwarding industry.”

Hobbis concludes: “For SMEs, the apprentice programme can cost as little as £450 per apprentice, and includes a BTEC qualification for the apprentice as well, which makes it great value. BIFA is committed to encouraging its members to capitalise on apprenticeship opportunities.”

Source: BIFA