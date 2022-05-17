Freight Shuttle Signs Agreement with Port Houston for Green Infrastructure Project

FSX, LLC, the developer of the Freight Shuttle System and Port Houston, have entered into an agreement to explore the steps required for deployment of Freight Shuttle’s Seaport System at the Port’s growing container facilities. The Freight Shuttle is an elevated, zero emission system for moving shipping containers to and from the Port’s busy terminals, making best use of available space and addressing the need to improve air quality in the region.

Considering the tsunami of freight on the horizon, solutions like the Freight Shuttle are needed now more than ever,” says Steve Roop, the founder and CEO of FSX. With immense commercial growth at Port Houston, creative solutions are needed as demand for Port services continues to grow. Recent and ongoing global supply chain disfunction has highlighted this necessity. The Freight Shuttle Seaport System is a force multiplier for cargo space by accelerating the rate at which shipping containers are moved from the port, transporting them via autonomous vehicles safely and efficiently to a facility closer to customer hubs and away from critical high-traffic choke points. The proposed system will promise to keep pace with commercial growth at the port while reducing emissions and reducing truck miles on roadways shared by passenger vehicles. Implementation of the Freight Shuttle System is one way that Port Houston is planning to stay in front of the shipping needs of the Houston region. The agreement is a commitment to work together on the Freight Shuttle, which represents a significant innovation and builds on the introduction of the intermodal shipping container which first appeared in large scale use in 1965.

Source: The Freight Shuttle