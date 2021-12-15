Freight trains via two ports in Xinjiang hit record high in 2021

Two ports in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have seen a total of 11,500 inbound and outbound China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains as of Monday, according to Xinjiang railway authorities.

Inbound and outbound China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains via Alashankou Port have reached a record high, with 5,500 as of Friday, up 17.25 percent year on year. Horgos Port has exceeded 6,000 trains with port throughput reaching roughly 8.53 million tons till Monday, up 27 and 38.1 percent year on year, respectively.

Statistics show that the number of trains launched by Horgos Port has increased tenfold in the past five years.

The China-Europe freight trains have covered over 20 countries including Germany, Poland, Russia, and Belgium. More than 200 kinds of goods such as automobiles and related parts, clothes, general merchandise, electronic products and mechanical accessories have been transported to these countries.

Source: ECNS