Fremantle – Protected Industrial Action

Fremantle Ports have been notified of Protected Industrial Action (PIA) by Vessel Traffic Service Officers and Small Craft Personnel with a planned stoppage commencing Sunday, 25th August at 5.30AM, expected for a 48 hour period.

Vessel cargo and terminal yard operations will not be impacted by the protected industrial action, however shipping movements to and from berths may be impacted.

Fremantle: 25/08/2024 – 05:30 to 27/08/2024 – 05:30

Maersk is currently reviewing our vessel scheduling for the period mentioned and we will continue to keep our customers informed with any further updates regarding the industrial action through similar advisories, whilst any cargo and/or schedule impacts will be communicated via contingency notifications.

Our priority remains to protect the integrity of your supply chain. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our Customer Experience Team via phone or email or alternatively, through the Live Chat channel.

Source: Maersk