French Consumer Confidence Posts Biggest Decline in Survey’s History

French consumer confidence worsened in April amid the coronavirus crisis, having its biggest decline since the creation of the survey in 1972, the French national statistics institute Insee said Tuesday.

Consumer confidence stood at 95 in April, down from 103 in March. April’s reading is the lowest level of the indicator since February 2019. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast consumer confidence at 87 in April.

Insee said responses were collected between March 27 and April 18, when the population was confined, while March’s consumer confidence responses were received before the lockdown started on March 17, Insee said.

Source: Dow Jones