29/09/2022

French consumer sentiment fell by more than expected in September, according to a monthly survey, as worries about inflation weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

The INSEE national statistics office said consumer sentiment fell to 79 points in September, down from 82 in August. A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had forecast 80 points for the September consumer sentiment figure.

Inflation within the euro zone is running at close to 10%, with global energy prices having surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Source: Reuters

