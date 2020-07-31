French consumer spending shoots back above pre-lockdown level in June

Recent News

  

French consumer spending shot back above pre-lockdown levels in June, data showed on Friday, in a positive sign for the euro zone’s second-largest economy after a massive plunge earlier in the quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Consumer spending on goods jumped 2.3% above the level reached in February, the data from national statistics office INSEE showed, although the decline reached 7.1% over the second quarter as a whole.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Stonestreet)

