French consumer spending shoots back above pre-lockdown level in June

French consumer spending shot back above pre-lockdown levels in June, data showed on Friday, in a positive sign for the euro zone’s second-largest economy after a massive plunge earlier in the quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Consumer spending on goods jumped 2.3% above the level reached in February, the data from national statistics office INSEE showed, although the decline reached 7.1% over the second quarter as a whole.

