French economy slightly grows in Q1

The French economy slightly grew in the first quarter, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Tuesday, a touch above analysts’ expectations.

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy rose by 0.2% in the first three months of the current year after a 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, INSEE said in its quarterly GDP report.

A Reuters poll of 29 economists had on average forecast a 0.1% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) FRGDPP=ECI, in the first quarter, with estimates ranging from 0.0% to +0.2%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)