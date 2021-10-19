French economy will be back to pre-COVID levels by year end-Villeroy

France’s economy should be back to pre-COVID growth levels by the end of the year, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday, as energy prices jumped worldwide on the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.

Villeroy, who is a member of the ECB’s governing council, told France Info radio that some French companies were highlighting difficulties in hiring staff.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)