French final July inflation revised slightly up to 2.7%

Consumer prices in France FRHICY=ECI rose 2.7% year-on-year in July, statistics office INSEE said on Wednesday, slightly revising up its preliminary reading of a 2.6% increase published late last month.

EU-harmonised year-on-year inflation in the bloc’s second-biggest economy accelerated slightly in July, compared with the June reading of +2.5%.

The slight rise was driven by an 8.5% jump in energy prices in July, mainly off gas and petroleum products.

Inflation in services and food prices slowed down, while those of manufactured goods and tobacco remained stable.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a preliminary EU-harmonised inflation figure of 2.7%​​​​ in July.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.2% in July after a 0.2% rise in June, INSEE said, confirming its earlier estimates.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes; editing by Milla Nissi)