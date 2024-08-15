Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / French final July inflation revised slightly up to 2.7%

French final July inflation revised slightly up to 2.7%

in World Economy News 15/08/2024

Consumer prices in France FRHICY=ECI rose 2.7% year-on-year in July, statistics office INSEE said on Wednesday, slightly revising up its preliminary reading of a 2.6% increase published late last month.

EU-harmonised year-on-year inflation in the bloc’s second-biggest economy accelerated slightly in July, compared with the June reading of +2.5%.

The slight rise was driven by an 8.5% jump in energy prices in July, mainly off gas and petroleum products.

Inflation in services and food prices slowed down, while those of manufactured goods and tobacco remained stable.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a preliminary EU-harmonised inflation figure of 2.7%​​​​ in July.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.2% in July after a 0.2% rise in June, INSEE said, confirming its earlier estimates.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes; editing by Milla Nissi)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×