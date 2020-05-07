French Industrial Production Plunged in March

French industrial production fell sharply on month in March due to the coronavirus crisis, France’s statistics agency Insee said Thursday.

Total industrial output–comprised of output in manufacturing, energy and construction–fell 16.2% in March from February in calendar-adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 14.5% decline in March, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee revised February’s reading to 0.8% from 0.9% previously.

Compared with March 2019, total industrial output fell 7.3% in calendar-adjusted terms.

Manufacturing output–excluding energy and construction–was down 18.2% in March, energy production fell 4.1% and construction suffered a deep decline of 40.1%.

The French industrial sector data comes after German industrial production figures showed Thursday the largest decline since the beginning of the series in January 1991, falling 9.2% in March from February.

