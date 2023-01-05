French inflation slows unexpectedly in December to 6.7%

Inflation in France unexpectedly edged lower in December from a record high a month earlier, helped by slowing energy price rises, preliminary data from the INSEE national statistics body showed on Wednesday.

France’s EU-harmonised inflation rate fell to 6.7% in December, INSEE said, down from 7.1% in November and below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2%.

Energy prices increased 15.1% compared with 18.4% in November. Food price inflation remained steady at 12.1%.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio that inflation would see a downward trend over the course of 2023. He has previously said inflation would remain high until mid-year before falling back.

