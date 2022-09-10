French maize crop ratings fall again this week

An estimated 43% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 5, down from 45% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with 89% a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

FranceAgriMer also said that French farmers had harvested 5% of the area by Sept. 5, up from 1% a week earlier while the harvest had not yet started by the same time last year. The maize harvest usually kicks off around mid-September in France.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)