French Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Declined in October

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector slightly fell in October, interrupting the steady recovery from the historic 30-point decline in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the French national statistics agency’s monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment fell to 93 in October compared with a revised figure of 94 for September.

The reading is below economists’ consensus forecast of 95 in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee said sentiment declined across all sectors due to the recent rise in coronavirus infections, with the services sector experiencing the largest decline.

Source: CGTN