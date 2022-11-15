French soft wheat and winter barley sowing winds down as maize harvest ends

By Nov. 7 farmers had planted 92% of the expected soft wheat area while 97% of the anticipated winter barley had been sown, FranceAgriMer said in its cereal crop progress report.

Emergence of soft wheat and winter barley crops was running about a week ahead of the usual pace, reflecting the effect of an exceptionally warm October in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

Soft wheat had emerged from the ground on about 76% of the expected area by Nov. 7, up from 61% a year ago and six days ahead of the average development pace of the past five years, FranceAgriMer said.

Winter barley had emerged on 88% of the projected area, with crops running seven days ahead of the five-year average.

Durum wheat sowing was 50% complete, against 36% a year earlier, while 13% of durum crops had emerged, compared with 4% a year ago.

Harvesting of grain maize had ended after being 99% complete the previous week.

FranceAgriMer maintained its estimate that the harvest was 18 days ahead of the five-year average while crop conditions had their lowest rating in data going back to 2011.

Last summer’s severe drought and heatwaves are expected to lead to the smallest French maize harvest in three decades.

FranceAgriMer’s weekly cereal crop progress report had been delayed from Friday because of a public holiday in France.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman )