French soft wheat crop rating unchanged, harvest 10% complete

The condition of soft wheat in the week to July 3 was unchanged from the previous week with 81% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 64% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

Some 10% of the soft wheat area had been harvested by July 3, against 1% the previous week, the office said in a cereal crop report.

Source; Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)