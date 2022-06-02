French strategic oil reserves not “totally full” – minister
France’s strategic oil reserves are not “totally full”, France’s energy minister said on Thursday when asked about the fallout from new European Union sanctions against Russia which include a progressive phase-out of oil exports.
The French government is working closely with energy company TotalEnergies to secure alternative supplies, Agnes Pannier Runacher told France Info radio, declining to give an exact figure for the level of oil stocks.
Source: Reuters