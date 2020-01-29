French union calls on ports to suspend operations Wednesday

The French federation of port and dock workers, part of the CGT labor union, has called ports to suspend operations on Wednesday as protests against the government’s pension reform continue.

A day of protests across France has also been called by the unions for Wednesday.

The federation, along with the CGT and other French labor unions called for renewed protests last week when industrial action and demonstrations last Wednesday and Thursday were followed by a nationwide strike on Friday.

There have been protests at most refineries and ports in France since December 5, 2019 over the pension reform plans, with staff at refineries blocking product shipments and staff at ports suspending operations. However, the industrial action appeared to be gradually easing off at refineries, with no plants closed.

Tugs operations at a number of French ports are likely to be disrupted Wednesday with disruptions expected to continue until Saturday, according to shipping sources. The industrial action is expected to affect the ports of Rouen, Brest, Lorient, Donges, St Nazaire, the Fluxel-operated Fos and Lavera oil terminals and Le Havre. But others ports, such as La Palllice and Bordeaux are not expected to be affected.

Source: Platts