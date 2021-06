An estimated 80% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 31, unchanged from the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The good/excellent scores for winter and spring barley each declined by 1 point, to 76% and 84% respectively, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal crop report.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Alison Williams)