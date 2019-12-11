Recent News

  

French wheat lowest offer in Egypt’s GASC wheat tender

The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt’s state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Tuesday was $220.86 a tonne FOB for French wheat, traders said.

The offer was submitted by trading house Glencore.

No purchase has been made and a result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

The tender sought wheat for Feb. 5-15, 2020, shipment.

Traders said these offers were believed to have been made on an FOB basis in dollars a tonne, with tonnage when known: Ukrainian wheat Dreyfus $224.77 Nibulon $222.50 Olam 55,000 tonnes $225.75

Russian wheat ADM 55,000 tonnes $224.00 Gemcorp 55,000 tonnes $225.46 Solaris 2 times 60,000 tonnes $226.98 Grain Export $227.24 Posco 60,000 tonnes $225.99 and 55,000 tonnes $225.99 Garant Logistics $227.00 Glencore 55,000 tonnes $225.86 French wheat Glencore 1 port loading $220.86 Hakan 2 ports loading $223.86 Cargill 1 port loading $222.00

Romanian wheat Ameropa $224.79

No offers were reported for wheat sourced from the United States.

In its last international wheat tender on Dec. 3, GASC bought 295,000 tonnes of all Russian-origin wheat at the lowest price of $221.49 fob equating to $235.17 c&f.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Louise Heavens)

