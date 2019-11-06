French wheat offered lowest at Egypt’s GASC tender -traders

A tender for wheat by Egyptian state buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Tuesday drew a lowest offer of $214.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French grain, traders said.

The offer was presented by Glencore.

GASC said on Monday that it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment on Dec. 15-25. It bought 235,000 tonnes of Romanian, French and Ukrainian wheat at its last purchase tender on Oct. 29.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented at the tender in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

* Glencore: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $214.86

* CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $222.77

* ADM: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $218.25

* Gemcorp: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $219.98

* Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.00

* Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.68

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.86

* Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.10

* Posco International: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.40

* Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.53

* Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $223.95

* GTCS: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $224.00

* Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $225.00

* Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $226.86

* Hakan: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $216.45

* Louis Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $224.77

Traders also said the following were the best offers presented, including cost and freight (C&F):

* Glencore: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $214.86 and $18.44 freight equating to $233.30

* ADM: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $218.25 and $16.60 freight equating to $234.85

* Gemcorp: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $219.98 and $16.60 freight equating to $236.58

* Hakan: 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $216.45 and $18.89 freight equating to $235.34

* CHS: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $222.77 and $14.75 freight equating to $237.52

* Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.68 and $13.98 freight equating to $236.66

* Cargill: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $222.00 and $15.00 freight equating to $237.00

The tender results are expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)